One June morning in Texas, Andrea Yates fills up the bathtub in her suburban home. Then, one by one, she holds each of her five children under the water until they drown. She is subsequently deemed to be insane and moved to a mental institution to live out her days.
Andrea was born on July 2, 1964, in Hallsville, a small city in the east of Texas. The daughter of a German immigrant mother and a father of Irish descent, she was the youngest of five kids. Unfortunately, she had a troubled youth and suffered from bulimia and depression during her teenage years.
At the age of 17 Andrea’s problems had become so severe that she even contemplated suicide. She was nevertheless a promising student and was part of the National Honors Society. Andrea was also the captain of her high school swim team, as well as going on to become her class valedictorian.
-
In 2001, Andrea Yates Drowned Her Five Children. Here’s What Her Life In Prison Has Been Like Since
-
Something Strange Has Turned Lake Erie A Ghostlike Green – And It’s Really, Really Not Good News
-
When The Nazis Realized They Were Losing WWII, Hitler Decided To Unleash Operation Werewolf
-
Romance Radio Host Delilah Has Revealed Some Devastating News About One Of Her Children
-
When This Dad Sawed Open A Giant Wasp Nest, What Lay Inside Left Two Boys Awestruck
-
This Boy Was Terrified Walking Home From School, But Then Hundreds Took Action Against His Bullies
-
20 Eye-Opening Historical Photographs You've Probably Never Seen Before
-
A Terminated Baby Was Discarded As Medical Waste – But Then The Nurse Heard A Feeble Crying
-
20 Photos That Prove Nature Can Be Totally Freakin’ Terrifying
-
This Boy Spoke About Why His Brother Was His Hero. But When He Turned Around He Fell Silent
-
If You Spot A Teal-Colored Pumpkin On Someone’s Porch This Halloween, Here Is What It Means
-
This Dog Was Trapped Deep In A Well And Close To Drowning When A Villager Finally Spotted Her