In 2001, Andrea Yates Drowned Her Five Children. Here’s What Her Life In Prison Has Been Like Since

One June morning in Texas, Andrea Yates fills up the bathtub in her suburban home. Then, one by one, she holds each of her five children under the water until they drown. She is subsequently deemed to be insane and moved to a mental institution to live out her days.

Andrea was born on July 2, 1964, in Hallsville, a small city in the east of Texas. The daughter of a German immigrant mother and a father of Irish descent, she was the youngest of five kids. Unfortunately, she had a troubled youth and suffered from bulimia and depression during her teenage years.

At the age of 17 Andrea’s problems had become so severe that she even contemplated suicide. She was nevertheless a promising student and was part of the National Honors Society. Andrea was also the captain of her high school swim team, as well as going on to become her class valedictorian.

