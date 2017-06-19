This U-Boat’s Captain Said They Were Crushed By A Sea Monster. Now The Wreck Has Finally Been Found

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Great War finally nears its endgame, a Royal Navy ship plucks survivors from a stricken German U-boat in the Irish Sea off the coast of Britain. Willingly, they surrender to their enemy, claiming that a vastly bigger foe had attacked them from the depths. Almost a century later, the wreck of the submarine is discovered on the sea bed. But what really happened to UB-85, and was a sea monster really responsible for it being dispatched to Davy Jones’ locker?

Towards the end of April 1918, World War I was beginning to swing in favor of the Allies. The German’s attacks on the Western Front had begun to peter out; depleted forces leading to a lack of momentum. However, there was at least one front on which the battle was still being fought.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the North Channel, a narrow strait in the Irish Sea between Ireland and Scotland to the West of the British Isles, German U-boats remorselessly stalked the waters. As merchant ships made their way to Britain, the stealth submarines lay in wait. With a strike from their torpedoes, they could send the vital supplies to the bottom of the sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT