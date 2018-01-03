After This U.S. Soldier Defected To North Korea, A Forced Marriage Ultimately Saved His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a cold January night on the Korean border, and U.S. sergeant Charles Jenkins is desperate to escape his post. Wandering into the secretive North, he begins an ordeal that will transform his life. But in amongst the beatings and the humiliation, he meets a woman who will change everything.

Jenkins was born on February 18, 1940, in Rich Square, a town in northern North Carolina. By the time that he was a young man, the United States was deeply embroiled in the Vietnam War. And like many of his contemporaries, Jenkins signed up to fight with the U.S. Army.

He managed to avoid being sent to the frontlines in Vietnam, however. Instead, he was stationed in South Korea, tasked with watching the border with the communist North. But even though his post was a comparatively safe one, he still fretted over what the future might hold.

