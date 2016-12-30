In January 2014, a cleaning team was clearing out a dark and gloomy basement when they stumbled upon a cache of curious relics. Once upon a time, the building had been an unassuming neighborhood restaurant. However, these unusual items hinted at it being used for seriously shady backroom operations.
The property was located on Ord Street in Los Angeles, the heart of Chinatown. The neighborhood is home to some 10,000 people and has been a commercial hub for Asian businesses since the late 1930s. And, having served as a Chinese eatery for some time, the property was about to be transformed into something completely different.
In fact, chef Marcus Christiana-Beniger was about to bring some deep southern hospitality to the district. His plan was to convert the building into a deli-restaurant called the “Little Jewel of New Orleans.” But before he could begin serving up poboys, gumbo and shrimp Creole, he needed to clear out the space completely.
20 Then And Now Street Art Transformations That Will Make Your Jaw Hit The Floor
Inside This Incredible 6,000-Year-Old Tree Is Something Saturday Nights Are Made For
20 Shocking Chuck Norris Facts That Have Definitely Been Scientifically Proven
When Archaeologists Explored This Overlooked Greek Hill, They Ended Up Discovering An Ancient City
Three Decades On, Here’s What The One Day At A Time Cast Look Like Now
These Are The 20 Most Bizarre Pop Culture Conspiracy Theories Of All Time
This 11-Year-Old Kid Is Inspiring New York Subway Riders In The Most Selfless Way
Archaeologists Unearthed This 3,000-Year-Old Settlement That Gives Us Unique Access To A Lost People
20 Surprising Stars Who’ve Done Time Behind Bars
These Harrowing Before-And-After Images Of Aleppo Reveal The Tragic Effects Of Syria’s Civil War
Nobody Can Make Sense Of WTF Is Going On Between Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian
20 Mind-blowing Star Wars Facts You’d Have To Be A Jedi Master To Know