Like an opening to a nightmarish underworld, the portal is steeped in filth and blackness. Beyond it lies a subterranean network of dank and dismal tunnels, sprawling for miles beneath this famous American city. Would you dare to go wandering in this grim urban labyrinth?
Abandoned for almost a century, the tunnels are rarely visited, let alone documented – only vagrants, vandals and urban explorers care to venture inside. That said, it looks relatively simple to get in. From the cavernous mouth at the surface, a flight of steps leads down into darkness…
Once inside, the tunnels extend ahead of you for two miles beneath the city’s downtown area. At average walking speeds, you might traverse them in just under an hour… that is, if you’re lucky enough not to get lost. With little to distinguish the uniformly bleak concrete passageways, one could easily become disorientated in the echoes and blackness.
When People Heard Faint Cries Coming From A Parking Lot Drain, They Embarked On An Epic Rescue
20 Sport Stars Who Made It Even Bigger After Quitting
20 Things About Bonanza The Cartwright Clan Kept Close To Their Chests
20 Eye-Popping Facts About NASA That Are Totally Out Of This World
After Their Baby Daughter Died, These Parents Believed She Told Them To Do Something Wonderful
20 NFL Players Who Did Truly Awful Things
This Dog Was Left Alone In A Parking Lot For 9 Days – Before Someone Finally Heard His Howling
After Mom Was Hurt By A Heartless Comment About Her Baby, A Stranger Gave Her The Most Touching Gift
This Teen Had No Idea That “Mom” Snatched Her From Hospital As A Baby – Until The Cops Came Knocking
20 Photos Of Barack And Michelle Obama Over The Years That Show Just How Much Their Love Has Endured
This Dog’s Owners Wanted Him Put Down For Being Too “Yucky” – But Then His Luck Dramatically Changed
The 20 Most Insane Things That Newscasters Have Done On Live TV