ADVERTISEMENT

Like an opening to a nightmarish underworld, the portal is steeped in filth and blackness. Beyond it lies a subterranean network of dank and dismal tunnels, sprawling for miles beneath this famous American city. Would you dare to go wandering in this grim urban labyrinth?

Abandoned for almost a century, the tunnels are rarely visited, let alone documented – only vagrants, vandals and urban explorers care to venture inside. That said, it looks relatively simple to get in. From the cavernous mouth at the surface, a flight of steps leads down into darkness…

ADVERTISEMENT

Once inside, the tunnels extend ahead of you for two miles beneath the city’s downtown area. At average walking speeds, you might traverse them in just under an hour… that is, if you’re lucky enough not to get lost. With little to distinguish the uniformly bleak concrete passageways, one could easily become disorientated in the echoes and blackness.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT