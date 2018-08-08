Divers Explored This Infamous Flooded Prison And Discovered A Dark History Hidden Within Its Walls

ADVERTISEMENT

Two divers descended into the watery gloom of a submerged prison in northeastern Europe. And as they dove deeper, they could see the outline of dark shapes looming in the murk. Drawing closer, they made out the walls of ruined buildings. The pair had, in fact, found the remnants of a place that deserves to be washed away and forgotten. Then, they swam inside…

Latvia-based husband and wife team Jekabs and Alina Andrushaitis are the creators of “Reverie Chaser” – a blog dedicated to their global travels, which have taken them almost a quarter of the world’s countries. The online travelogue was founded four years ago after the duo won a story competition in National Geographic Latvia magazine. And it features videos and pictures by Jekabs and writing by Alina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple traveled to a flooded prison in Estonia in 2016. In order to document its ruins for Reverie Chaser, they went on three separate dives. Although the trip was not entirely safe (or lawful), they were able to capture some striking images. Not only do the pictures portray the eeriness of abandonment, they also capture a sense of the site’s sinister history…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT