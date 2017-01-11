In the center of a busy Florida city, a red-brick building sits abandoned. Inside, rotting furniture gathers dust while strange bottles with poisonous contents are dotted all around. This building has long had a close relationship with death, and even now it sends shivers down the spine.
Back in 1851, a Vermont man named Calvin Oak was diagnosed with tuberculosis. His doctors gave him just months to live, but Oak wasn’t about to give up without a fight.
Instead, Oak moved more than a thousand miles south to Jacksonville, Florida, where he hoped the warmer climate might improve his health. Apparently, he was right – Oak lived on for three decades and became a leading entrepreneur in the growing city.
