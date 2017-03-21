A Guy Explored The Depths Of This Secret Military Base, And Inside It Was Eerie In The Extreme

The bunker was filled with vast echoing chambers, remnants of the nation’s Cold War defenses. At an undisclosed location in central Sweden, an urban explorer penetrated a subterranean military base apparently abandoned by the government. And the chilling images he brought back could be described as “post-apocalyptic noir.”
In May 2016 the explorer, who goes by the online handle of “todtodson,” published the photos of his expedition on the image-sharing website imgur. But he is, technically, a trespasser as well as an artist. So wisely, he and his group have chosen to keep their identities hidden.
His journey into the underworld began with a claustrophobically narrow passageway. One side was flanked by solid rock, the other by a wooden wall. Here and there, debris was strewn across the floor. In fact, this was the entrance. And armed with a flashlight, todtodson and his group proceeded into the gloom…
