Inside The Crumbling Walls Of Liza Minnelli’s Abandoned Beverly Hills Mansion

Beverly Hills is full of magnificent homes. Yet somewhere among the more glamorous villas of the rich and famous lies a decrepit building. Indeed, what was previously the home of talented Hollywood director Vincente Minnelli has since been abandoned and left to decay. Its crumbling walls and overgrown gardens are a sorry testament to the legal battle that ended up engulfing the place.

Vincente Minnelli made a name for himself in the movie business in the mid-20th century, helming multiple classic musicals. For instance, he sat in the director’s chair for An American in Paris in 1951, a film that took the Academy Award for Best Picture. And seven years later, he repeated that success and also earned a Best Director award for Gigi.

Vincente was born in Chicago in 1903, but spent much of his childhood moving around Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Eventually, they settled in Delaware, but the future director moved back to Chicago after graduating from high school. There, he immersed himself in theater, taking jobs designing costumes and sets.

