ADVERTISEMENT

People go wild in the woods. People go crazy in the woods. And sometimes, inexplicably, people go missing in the woods. Perhaps that’s why one high-strung guy never had the nerve to open the trap door in his woodland cabin… until now…

It’s certainly a peaceful scene, with sunlight streaming through the windows. But was it a coincidence that the owner of this cabin had positioned a heavy table on top of the trapdoor? Or on the other hand, had he somehow sensed, darkly, that whatever was down there needed to stay down there, ignored and forgotten?

ADVERTISEMENT

Had the idea of opening it gnawed at his curiosity, like an insistent animal scratching to get in? Had he in fact laid awake in the early hours, sleepless, listening to the nocturnal sounds of the forest, his mind churning over the grim possibilities? Indeed, did he wonder if he would ever muster the courage to do what needed to be done?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT