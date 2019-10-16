A Photographer Explored The Abandoned Flintstones Theme Park – And It’s Filled With Eerie Sights

As twilight falls on a remote corner of Arizona, once-familiar statues become eerie figures stranded in time. Everywhere you turn, the friendly faces of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, along with Betty and Barney Rubble, become bizarrely contorted as night falls. Sadly, their homes and parts of the town from the 1960s animated show now stand forgotten. Welcome to Bedrock City: America’s abandoned theme park dedicated to The Flintstones.