As twilight falls on a remote corner of Arizona, once-familiar statues become eerie figures stranded in time. Everywhere you turn, the friendly faces of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, along with Betty and Barney Rubble, become bizarrely contorted as night falls. Sadly, their homes and parts of the town from the 1960s animated show now stand forgotten. Welcome to Bedrock City: America’s abandoned theme park dedicated to The Flintstones.
A Photographer Explored The Abandoned Flintstones Theme Park – And It’s Filled With Eerie Sights
Bedrock City resides on a six-acre site in the Arizona desert. Located about half an hour from the Grand Canyon, it was America’s last-remaining theme park paying homage to the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon before it was abandoned. Furthermore, in addition to The Flintstones attractions, it also still houses an RV campground and carpark.