An Urban Explorer Captured Creepy Footage Inside A Secret Warren Of Nazi Weapon Tunnels

Andrea Marchiano
October 1, 2019

Urban explorer Warren Tepper and his friend, Matt, are on borrowed time, traipsing through an underground tunnel. They know a security van circles somewhere overhead, but they keep pushing on deeper into the historic bunker. And it’s a good thing they do – what they are about to uncover within the tunnels will astonish them and the public, too.

Indeed, the site they chose to explore has a very lengthy, potentially dark history. The bunker seems to have played a part in World War II. And its location points to who may have used it – the tunnels snake beneath the city of Duisburg, Germany, a city held by the Nazis until the Allied forces took over the area.

