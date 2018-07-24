When YouTubers Explored Pink Floyd’s Abandoned $13M Mansion, They Found Some Insane Items Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of explorers went to a $13 million mansion that was once owned by a member of Pink Floyd. The investigators wanted to see what the abandoned building looked like inside. But they never could have guessed what they would find.

Dan Dixon is an urban explorer from the United Kingdom. Also known as “Urbexing,” this is a trend where people investigate derelict buildings and areas. The explorer describes himself as having a “passion for history, architecture and decay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2017, the adventurous uploader started a YouTube channel called Exploring With Fighters. Dixon has released dozens of videos which see him visiting deserted houses, hotels, theme parks and factories. And over the course of a year and a half, the intrepid investigator has built up a following of over 89,000 subscribers and nearly eight million views.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT