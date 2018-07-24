When YouTubers Explored Pink Floyd’s Abandoned $13M Mansion, They Found Some Insane Items Inside

By Iona Kirby
July 24, 2018
Image: YouTube/Exploring with Fighters

A group of explorers went to a $13 million mansion that was once owned by a member of Pink Floyd. The investigators wanted to see what the abandoned building looked like inside. But they never could have guessed what they would find.

Image: Instagram/exploringwithfighters

Dan Dixon is an urban explorer from the United Kingdom. Also known as “Urbexing,” this is a trend where people investigate derelict buildings and areas. The explorer describes himself as having a “passion for history, architecture and decay.”

Image: Instagram/exploringwithfighters

In January 2017, the adventurous uploader started a YouTube channel called Exploring With Fighters. Dixon has released dozens of videos which see him visiting deserted houses, hotels, theme parks and factories. And over the course of a year and a half, the intrepid investigator has built up a following of over 89,000 subscribers and nearly eight million views.

