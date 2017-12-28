A Week After This Teen Went Missing With Her Soccer Coach, A Cop Noticed A Florida Tag On A Car

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a November night in Florida, and teenager Caitlyn Frisina vanishes from her family home. But while police search the country, the hunt fails to turn up any clues. Then, seven days later, a police investigator spots a suspicious vehicle – over a thousand miles away in New York.

Caitlyn grew up in Lake City, a small city in northern Florida. Her father, Ward, owns Flatwoods Forestry, a local business management consultancy. Scarlet, her mother, used to be a county commissioner before joining her husband in the family business.

Over time, Caitlyn grew into a good student and a devout Christian. At Fort White High School, she developed a particular passion for soccer, taking a place on the girls’ team. In fact, she was so good at the sport that she spent time representing the state’s Elite Soccer Academy.

