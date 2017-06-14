When This Girl Looked At Her Vacation Photos, She Noticed An Eerie Figure Who’d Been Watching Them

A young woman is flipping through Instagram, admiring her cousin’s snaps of an adventure in the mountains of Canada. Just a month previously, she had visited the spot herself, recreating the daring pose over a dizzying drop. However, she now notices something sinister in the background – an eerie figure watching her cousin from afar.
Dundas Peak is a popular viewpoint that overlooks the city of Hamilton in Ontario, Canada. Reached via a 2.4-mile circular trail, the area is a favorite spot with hikers, bird-watchers, walkers and cyclists. Impressively, it also features Hamilton’s tallest waterfall, the 135-foot Tew’s Falls.
However, these days it isn’t just outdoors enthusiasts who flock to Dundas Peak. In fact, with its rocky peaks and stomach-churning drops into Spencer Gorge below, the vantage point has become a popular spot with those seeking the perfect social media pose.
