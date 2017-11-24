When A Gunman Opened Fire In A School Cafeteria, One Teacher Didn’t Spare A Thought For Her Safety

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a September morning in Illinois, and the Mattoon High School cafeteria is starting to fill with students enjoying an early lunch. Suddenly, shots ring out, and this everyday scene turns into a nightmare of terrifying proportions. Then, one teacher steps into the fray, her mind focused only on stopping the carnage before it begins.

Angela McQueen was born and raised in Marshall, a city in eastern Illinois close to the border with Indiana. There, she attended Marshall High School, where she developed a passion for basketball. A talented player, she notched up over 1,000 points over the course of her time as a student.

And McQueen wasn’t just one of the stars of the Marshall Lions basketball team. She was also a committed Christian, known for her kind and caring personality. Although her contemporaries remember her as aggressive on the court, her community recalls a gentle young woman with strong religious beliefs.

