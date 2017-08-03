Teenagers Jacob Mouzon, 17, and Drake Campbell, 18, were both facing serious charges. Both of these young men were charged with murder, attempted murder, burglary and armed robbery. When the time came for the judge to pass his ruling, they broke down sobbing.
The South Carolina teens were just two of a five-man group who allegedly committed these crimes. Three others, including Kenneth Campbell Jr., the older brother of Drake Campbell, were also arrested. Campbell Jr., 26, has a previous conviction for manslaughter on his record.
In light of the situation, Jacob Mouzon’s family had come to the courthouse to plead for clemency. Mouzon’s sister said, “Jacob’s my best friend, I know what he did was wrong, I completely understand that, but he’s not a bad person.” Additionally, she hoped the judge would approve bond.
-
When The Judge Read Out His Ruling, These Teens Accused Of Murder Started Crying Like Babies
-
An Island Has Appeared Off The Carolina Coast, And What Scientists Have Found There Is Fascinating
-
Angelina Jolie Has Bravely Opened Up About Her Potentially Life-Changing Diagnosis
-
When Officers Saw This Puppy Inside A Car, They Read The Temperature And Knew They Had To Act Fast
-
After This Dog Was Found In A Walmart Parking Lot, Carers Uncovered Her Astonishing Story
-
Only A Handful Of People Have These Tiny Holes By Their Ears – And Here’s The Fascinating Reason Why
-
60 Years After This Woman Got Married, She Put On Her $69 Wedding Gown One More Time
-
These Teens Stumbled Upon A Fatal Crash Scene – Then Heard A Baby Crying From Inside The Wreckage
-
Mom Was Arrested For Locking Her Son In A Hot Car. Then She Asked The Cops The Most Ironic Question
-
When A Guy Found This Deadly Surprise Inside A Camper, He Thanked His Stars He Was Still Alive
-
When This Cashier Paid For A Cop’s Brownie, Some People Who Saw It Happen Tried To Get Him Fired
-
After Police Discovered This Couple’s Sickening Secret, They Made Them Pay Dearly For Their Crimes