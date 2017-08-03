When The Judge Read Out His Ruling, These Teens Accused Of Murder Started Crying Like Babies

ADVERTISEMENT

Teenagers Jacob Mouzon, 17, and Drake Campbell, 18, were both facing serious charges. Both of these young men were charged with murder, attempted murder, burglary and armed robbery. When the time came for the judge to pass his ruling, they broke down sobbing.

The South Carolina teens were just two of a five-man group who allegedly committed these crimes. Three others, including Kenneth Campbell Jr., the older brother of Drake Campbell, were also arrested. Campbell Jr., 26, has a previous conviction for manslaughter on his record.

In light of the situation, Jacob Mouzon’s family had come to the courthouse to plead for clemency. Mouzon’s sister said, “Jacob’s my best friend, I know what he did was wrong, I completely understand that, but he’s not a bad person.” Additionally, she hoped the judge would approve bond.

