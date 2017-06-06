When Museum Staff Opened This Crumpled-Up Parcel, They Discovered A 2,000-Year-Old Secret

One day Dr. Margaret Maitland was sorting through some of the extensive collection of objects in storage at the National Museum of Scotland, in Edinburgh’s Old Town. She subsequently came across an unremarkable looking parcel wrapped in brown paper. Although it didn’t seem very promising and was unlabeled, she still decided to unwrap it anyway.
When she did, she discovered a bundle of old fabric. Also inside the parcel was an envelope dating from World War Two. Inside the envelope was a note written in the 1940s by a previous curator. Moreover, it was when Dr. Maitland read the note that her interest was really piqued.
The note stated that the contents of the unprepossessing parcel dated from ancient Egyptian times. What was in the package had in fact come from a burial tomb. Now Dr. Maitland realized that she may be on to something really interesting. Furthermore, it had languished in storage since the 1940s.
