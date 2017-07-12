When This 3-Year-Old Went Missing In The Mountains, Her Rescuers Suddenly Realized She Wasn’t Alone

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s winter in the Arizona mountains, and the hunt is on for a missing child. However, as temperatures hover around freezing, hope of a successful rescue begins to fade. Then, a helicopter crew makes a stunning discovery – little Victoria Bensch is not alone.

In February 2010 Victoria was living with her parents in Cordes Lakes, a small community some 70 miles north of Phoenix, AZ. An area known for its natural beauty, the town is popular with hikers and those wanting to enjoy fishing in the two manmade lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back then, the Bensch family were living on the outskirts of the town, in a property that backed on to open state land. On the morning of February 18 three-year-old Victoria was enjoying the freedom of life in the valleys and mountains of Yavapai County.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT