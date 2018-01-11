This Woman Was Found 42 Years After She Went Missing – But She Has No Idea What Happened To Her

ADVERTISEMENT

In a nursing home in Massachusetts, a 78-year-old woman smiles to greet her guests. But rather than family, the men are police officers, and their visit marks the end of a 42-year mystery. Flora Stevens first went missing in 1975, but nobody knows how she ended up in a home hundreds of miles away – not even Flora herself.

Flora was born in the late 1930s and grew up in Yonkers, a suburb of New York City. After attending high school there, she traveled 90 miles north to find work in the Catskill Mountains. A resort-strewn region about two hours from New York City, the picturesque area was a tourist hotspot even then.

There, Flora began working as a chambermaid and found a position at The Concord, a luxurious resort in the region’s Borscht Belt. With some 1,200 rooms, the hotel had plenty of jobs to keep her occupied. However, she still found time to enjoy herself and even attended the famous Woodstock Festival, held on a nearby farm in 1969.

