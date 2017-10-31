After This Woman Was Kidnapped By Mountain Men, One Cop Wouldn’t Quit Until He Found Her Abductors

It’s a bright summer’s day in Montana, and athlete Kari Swenson is out running on the mountain trails. Suddenly, two men appear from nowhere, whisking the young woman away into the woods. For five months, the culprits elude capture, hiding out in the unforgiving terrain. But when everyone else has given up the hunt, one man is determined to deliver justice once and for all.
Born in 1962, Kari was the middle of the three Swenson children, with an older sister, Johanna, and a younger brother, Paul. Her father, Robert, was a physics postgraduate who originally hailed from Montana. When Kari was young, her father’s work took the family abroad, and the five of them spent their vacations exploring Europe aboard a Volkswagen camper.
After spending some time living in Colorado and Pennsylvania, where Robert was in charge of the physics department at Philadelphia’s Temple University, the Swensons relocated to Robert’s childhood home of Bozeman, MT. There, the teenage Kari discovered a passion for biathlon.
