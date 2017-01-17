ADVERTISEMENT

Olive Oatman was born on September 7, 1837 in the Illinois town of La Harpe in Hancock County. She was one of the seven children of Roys and Mary Ann Oatman. Until she was 14, she led an uneventful life. But, as the tattoos on her face show, something quite extraordinary happened to her later on.

The Oatmans were Mormons who joined a splinter group of the church led by James Brewster. Brewster, a self-proclaimed “seer and revelator,” believed that true Mormons should travel west to California. The Oatmans and their children joined his wagon train, which set off for the promised land from Independence, Missouri in August 1850. Olive was now 14 years old.

Arguments led the group to divide somewhere near Santa Fe, with the Oatmans and other pioneers choosing to travel on a southerly route that would take them through Tucson, Arizona. Roys Oatman then emerged as leader of the group. Further dissension meant that the Oatman family ended up traveling alone from Maricopa Wells. This was despite warnings that some Native Americans in the territory ahead were hostile.

