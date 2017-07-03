During WWII 1,000 Japanese Troops Retreated Into A Swamp – And Were Slaughtered By A Hidden Danger

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1942, Japanese forces invaded Burma, present-day Myanmar, expelling British and Indian troops from the country, forcing them into India. Japan regarded Burma as a stopping-off point for a potential invasion of India. The Japanese thought they would be aided by a rebellion by the Indians against British imperial rule.

But the Japanese invasion of India, launched in 1944, was held back by the British. The Japanese forces, weakened by the ceaseless monsoon rains and a lack of supplies, failed in their mission. Then, in late 1944, the British launched an offensive against the Japanese with the aim of retaking Burma.

By January 1945, the Allied forces were pushing the Japanese back in Burma and were steadily advancing south. There was still plenty of fighting to come, with no sign of an imminent Japanese surrender. One key objective in early 1945 was Ramree, an island off the west coast of Burma in the Bay of Bengal.

