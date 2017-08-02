For almost 30 years, Nick Sidebottom’s children grew up and lived their lives without a father – they did not know if he was dead or alive, where he was or what he was doing. Then a reunion was made through social media, which led him to reveal all about those missing years. But the shocking truth he told his family is difficult to believe.
Born in 1943 in the city of Billings, Montana, Sidebottom certainly lived an eventful life. Growing up with an alcoholic and abusive father, the brutalized boy responded to regular beatings with wild behavior. It was his childhood habit of getting high from sniffing gasoline and joining neighborhood dogs in barking at the moon that would earn him the nickname Animal – the first of Sidebottom’s monikers – which would define his character in his early years.
As an adolescent Sidebottom turned to crime, ending up in juvenile prison at just 12 years old. Three years later Animal escaped and teamed up with Bill Cribby, a 43-year-old who had fled incarceration in Florida. The unlikely pair embarked on a spree of bank robberies across the north-western states.
-
When This Cashier Paid For A Cop’s Brownie, Some People Who Saw It Happen Tried To Get Him Fired
-
After Police Discovered This Couple’s Sickening Secret, They Made Them Pay Dearly For Their Crimes.
-
EMTs Arrived To Find This Couple’s Lifeless Bodies – But The Family Saw Their Deaths As Perfect
-
This Man Was Overjoyed When His Dog Was Found, But His Heart Sank When They Told Him Where He Was
-
30 Years After This Father Vanished Into Thin Air, He Returned To Reveal His Sinister Double Life
-
This Woman Was Volunteering With School Kids. Then Horrified Parents Found Out Who She Is.
-
20 Celebrity Couples Who Couldn’t Care Less About Relationship Stereotypes
-
After Wearing A Mask For 24 Months, This Woman Revealed The Face That Was Hidden Beneath
-
This Lady Thought Her Foster Dog Had Been Rejected – But Then She Found Out She’d Been Set Up
-
After A Couple Rescued This Lost Kitten, They Were Stunned When Its Fur Started To Change Color
-
When This Toddler On Life Support Suddenly Stopped Breathing, Doctors Told Her Mom To Pull The Plug
-
A Guy Bought This Photo For $2 In A Thrift Store. Then Later He Realized Its Astonishing True Value