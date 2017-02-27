10 Years After This Girl Vanished Without A Trace, A Disturbing Confession Was Captured On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

Sat on a bench in a Peruvian prison, a man smiles as he recounts a story. Clutching the hand of his wife, he appears to be telling a humorous tale. But the words that he speaks are shocking, and they may finally reveal the truth about one of the most infamous cases of disappearance that ever rocked America.

Natalee Holloway was born on October 21, 1986, in Clinton, Mississippi. Later, when her parents divorced, she moved to Mountain Brook, Alabama, to live with her mother and new step-father. An honor student who also loved dance, she was on course to study pre-med at the University of Alabama.

So, on May 25, 2005, an 18-year-old Holloway traveled to Aruba with a large gang of school pals to celebrate their graduation. Predictably, the young people enjoyed their holiday on the Dutch-owned island in the Caribbean, drinking, dancing and having fun. Tragically, however, things were about to go very wrong.

