100 Years After This Missing 4-Year-Old Was Found, DNA Tests Revealed The Stunning Truth

For almost a century, a dark rumor has haunted Robert Dunbar Jr. and his family. Hoping to put old demons to rest, he agrees to a DNA test. But the results are not what he was expecting, and reveal a shocking truth about a mystery that refuses to go away.

The story begins in April 1908, when Bobby Dunbar was born to parents Percy and Lessie in Opelousas, Louisiana. Soon, the Dunbars gave birth to another son, named Lorenzo. By all accounts, they were a regular, middle class bunch, raising their two boys in the Deep South, in early 20th century America.

Then, on August 23, 1912, everything changed. That day, the Dunbars headed for nearby Lake Swayze, some 25 miles away. There, they planned to spend some time fishing and enjoying a summer’s day outside of the city.

