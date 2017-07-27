70 Years After This Pilot Went Missing, Investigators Found Bones Embedded In A Tree

ADVERTISEMENT

As World War II rages across Europe in spring 1945, an American airman comes to grief in the line of duty somewhere over southern Germany. For more than 70 years, his family and best friend are left to wonder about his ultimate fate. Then a team of investigators discover a tree that has been hiding an incredible secret for seven decades.

Growing up together in Seattle, Washington, William J. Gray Jr., born in 1923, and Jim Louvier, 1921, were the best of friends. The pair shared a newspaper delivery route in Rainier Valley in the city’s South End district, and remained close during their time at school. However, by the time they were young men, their world would change forever.

In December 1941 America entered World War II. Like many other patriotic young Americans, Gray and Louvier felt that it was their duty to enlist in the armed forces. Together they decided that they would take to the skies, playing their part as airmen in the long and bloody conflict.

