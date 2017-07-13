56 Years After This Saint Died, Officials Exhumed Her Body And Made An Astonishing Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

It was 1933 when the body of Catherine Labouré, a Catholic nun, was exhumed, 56 years after her death. When they opened her coffin, they expected to find a skeleton. But, in the case of Sister Catherine Labouré, they were in for a surprise.

Catherine Labouré was born in May 2, 1806 in the unremarkable village of Fain-lès-Moutiers in the rolling French countryside of eastern central France. Her father Pierre was a farmer while her mother Madeleine gave birth to 11 surviving children, of whom Catherine was the ninth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Catherine was just nine when her mother died in 1815 – the very year that Wellington defeated Napoleon at Waterloo, ending his reign. And Catherine proved to be a remarkable child. On the death of her mother, she is said to have kissed a statue of the Virgin Mary and said, “Now you will be my mother.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT