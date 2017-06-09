24 Years After This Florida Man Disappeared, Detectives Finally Found Out The Whole Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just another normal summer evening in southern Florida in the late 1980s, which saw local David Jackson bid farewell to his roommate and leave his modest home in Broward County in search of cigarettes and beer. But when he didn’t return, it sparked a mystery that would haunt his family for years. Was there something sinister about David’s disappearance? A coincidence in a police station would reveal some shocking truths.

As a teenager in the early ’80s, growing up in the small city of Pembroke Pines, FL, David was a typical fun-loving kid. Yet although he had successfully graduated from nearby Hollywood Hills High School, he didn’t have the financial wherewithal to continue his education. Luckily for him, his stepfather worked for Burger King and managed to land David an assistant manager position.

For a 19-year-old in 1982, it was a decent gig. In his downtime, David enjoyed fixing up vehicles and hunting to a soundtrack of country music. When he was at work, he got to share shifts with his friend, Bill Brown – and an attractive 17-year-old high schooler named Barbara Britton.

