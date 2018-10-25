20 Couples Whose Halloween Costumes Were Totally Killer

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone knows that one guy or gal who pulls out all the stops at Halloween. Indeed, it feels like every year they’re upping the ante with their incredible get-ups. It’s not just solo partygoers who have all the fun, though. In fact, there are some amazing couples’ costumes out there, too – from classic TV and movie characters to more outside-the-box outfits. Yeah, these are all totally killer.

20. LEGO bride and groom

We can’t imagine these are the most practical costumes to spend an evening in, but then the best ones never are. It’s really the attention to detail we love about these LEGO mini-figure costumes – from the disproportionate heads to the accurate LEGO flowers. And, of course, those classic smiley faces.

19. Daft Punk

Halloween costumes that look deliberately homemade can be awesome in a kitsch way. But the ones that look like they’ve had real effort put into them are often even more mind-blowing. It’s clear that this couple take Daft Punk seriously, and props to them for doing so, because these outfits are incredible.

