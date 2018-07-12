20 Spellbinding Art Nouveau Doors That Look Like Gateways Into Another World

ADVERTISEMENT

Doors can be dull and functional – or they can be inspiring and beautifully ornate. This collection of 20 doors, most of which date from the famous Art Nouveau period that was particularly popular between 1890 and 1910, certainly fall into the latter camp. More than a century later, these examples serve as brilliant snapshots of a glorious age in art and design. Although Art Nouveau objects were abundant at the beginning of the last century, the movement was disrupted by World War I. As we’ll see, however, it left behind a legacy still visible in many of today’s cities around the world.

20. Hungary

This teal-color door, found at the Gaia Hostel in Budapest, is a glorious throwback to the Art Nouveau era. Craftsmen clearly labored with love over this piece, and now backpackers in the city can admire the artisans’ skilled handiwork.

19. Belgium

The addition of stained glass and some intricate iron detailing adds a slightly gothic feel to the ensemble at number six. Resembling a giant letter “P”, this faded green door belonging to a building in Brussels is like something out of a fairytale. But Grimm it most certainly isn’t.

