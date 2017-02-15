20 Powerful Social Issue Ads That Will Change Your Perspective On Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all forms of advertising are out to make you comply with their own cynical agendas. You only need to look at some of the good-hearted social ads put out around the globe to see this. It’s essential that awareness is raised for various causes, and that’s where this list comes into play. Whether the subject is animal rights issues or victims of torture, these 20 powerful advertisements will make you think differently about the world we live in.

20. Stop the Violence (Terremoto)

Kicking the list off is this striking ad created by Brazilian ad agency Terremoto. Designed for the organization Ecovia, it’s a thought-provoking depiction of car crashes. Indeed, the juxtaposition of unnecessary road accidents and acts of violence casts them in a new light. You may not have thought about the link before, but after seeing this striking picture, you certainly will…

19. Censorship tells the wrong story (Ogilvy & Mather)

Here’s a very interesting ad made by the agency Ogilvy & Mather. The attention-grabbing image, created for Reporters Without Borders, deftly points out the problems that can arise from censorship. In it we see a pixelated interaction between Hillary Clinton and Barrack Obama that could be misconstrued as groping. It definitely gets you thinking about how things can be misrepresented due to excessive censorship.

