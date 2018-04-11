A 13-Year-Old Built This Tiny House For $1,500 – And When You See The Inside You’ll Be Astounded

ADVERTISEMENT

What were you doing at 13 years old? Whether you were playing in a sports team, focusing on your education or simply hanging out with your friends, there’s really no wrong way to spend your childhood. But whatever you were doing, we bet you weren’t building your own house like one precocious teenager did in Iowa. And what the young man in question produced has to be seen to be believed.

Houses in the United States have grown considerably over the past few decades. Indeed, the average family home is now said to amount to a whopping 2,600 square feet, according to 2013 statistics. But as the size of the average family is moving in the other direction, such enormous homes aren’t for everyone. That’s where the tiny house movement comes in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, plenty of people are choosing to live in much smaller homes, which are typically around 1,000 square feet or fewer. Furthermore, this move towards small-space living has led to some brilliantly inventive architectural creations in order to make the most of limited room. And there are plenty of reasons to favor such petite abodes – not least because of the potential financial benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT