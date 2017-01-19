ADVERTISEMENT

What made Steve Areen finally decide to hang up his walking shoes, after spending more than two decades traveling the world? Well, in 2011 a friend gifted him an empty patch of land – and it turned out to be the perfect spot to build his dream home. What’s more, the house he constructed is an inspiration to shoestring homesteaders everywhere…

Northeastern Thailand’s beautiful landscapes certainly influenced his decision to lay down roots there. From the Khorat Plateau to the banks of the Mekong River, it’s an earthy, friendly region, abounding with natural wonders and ancient ruins. And it was here that his friend, Hajjar Gibran, offered Areen a plot of land on his mango farm.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Gibran’s generosity didn’t end there. It was thanks to his design acumen, as well as his son-in-law’s talent for stonework, that Areen had his house ready in just six weeks. The cost of the basic structure? A mere $6,000. However, anyone considering embarking on a similar project should be aware that materials are comparatively cheap in Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT