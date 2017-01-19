What made Steve Areen finally decide to hang up his walking shoes, after spending more than two decades traveling the world? Well, in 2011 a friend gifted him an empty patch of land – and it turned out to be the perfect spot to build his dream home. What’s more, the house he constructed is an inspiration to shoestring homesteaders everywhere…
Northeastern Thailand’s beautiful landscapes certainly influenced his decision to lay down roots there. From the Khorat Plateau to the banks of the Mekong River, it’s an earthy, friendly region, abounding with natural wonders and ancient ruins. And it was here that his friend, Hajjar Gibran, offered Areen a plot of land on his mango farm.
But Gibran’s generosity didn’t end there. It was thanks to his design acumen, as well as his son-in-law’s talent for stonework, that Areen had his house ready in just six weeks. The cost of the basic structure? A mere $6,000. However, anyone considering embarking on a similar project should be aware that materials are comparatively cheap in Thailand.
After Being Stung By Over 1,000 Bees, This Poor Deaf Pit Bull Was Tragically Dumped By His Owners…
Audrey Hepburn Could’ve Graced The Stage As Another Kind Of Artiste – But Then The Nazis Came Along And Ruined Her
This Scared Stray Hid From Rescuers Beneath A Dumpster – Then It Became Clear What They Had To Do
This 6-Year-Old Gymnast Was Paralyzed By A Freak Accident. But 1 Year On She’s Blowing Doctors’ Minds
20 Celebrities You Never Knew Had Surgery To Shed The Pounds
Doctors Said This Teenage Girl Would Die Within 2 Days. But 7 Years On, She Had Defied The Odds
This Abused Retriever Was Born Without Eyes – But Now He’s Brightening Lives In The Most Beautiful Way
Nurses Said Grandma Kept Falling From Her Wheelchair, But A Hidden Camera Revealed The Stunning Truth
20 Snapchat Face Swaps That Are About As WTF As It Gets
20 Tragic Tattoos That Got Totally Lost In Translation
When Doctors Saw This Mom-To-Be’s Scan, They Told Her The Baby Had No Chance Of Survival
What The “Butcher of Paris” Did During WWII Can Only Be Described As Totally Insane