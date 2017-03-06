In 1973 An Architect Discovered A Run-Down Factory – Now He’s Turned It Into Something Breathtaking 

Architect Ricardo Bofill is exploring the countryside outside Barcelona when he stumbles upon an incredible sight. A vast concrete behemoth stretches up to the sky, an industrial relic from a bygone age. Yet although its towers and silos have been empty and unused for years, Bofill sees its potential… and embarks on an architectural odyssey that will last for more than 40 years.
Bofill was born in Barcelona in Catalonia, Spain, on December 5, 1939; and growing up with a family of builders, he soon developed an interest in architecture. In fact, he completed his first design – a summerhouse on the Balearic island of Ibiza – when he was just 17 years old.
Bofill went on to study at the Barcelona School of Architecture, although he was later expelled for attending a Marxist demonstration. Then, in 1958, he left Barcelona for Geneva in Switzerland, where he finished his studies at the Université de Beaux-Arts Genève. Amazingly, he subsequently went on to found his own architecture firm at the tender age of 23.
