This Family Of 5 Lives In An Old School Bus – But Inside Dad’s Turned It Into A Stunning New Home

Brian and Starla Sullivan are a married couple with three young children. In 2014 the Sullivans were living in a rented apartment in Renton, Washington. But three years on, their circumstances have changed quite dramatically.

The couple weren’t completely happy with their living situation back then in 2014. They were growing more and more frustrated with the amount of money they were forking out for their rent every month. As 26-year-old Starla told the Daily Mail in February 2017, the couple were paying around $1,500 in rent every month.

But that wasn’t all that bothered them. The Sullivans were also generally unhappy that they weren’t able to own a home of their own. Furthermore, Brian, a 29-year-old aerospace assembly mechanic, had to travel an hour to work every day.

