This Family Of 5 Lives In An Old School Bus – But Inside Dad’s Turned It Into A Stunning New Home

Brian and Starla Sullivan are a married couple with three young children. In 2014 the Sullivans were living in a rented apartment in Renton, Washington. But three years on, their circumstances have changed quite dramatically.
The couple weren’t completely happy with their living situation back then in 2014. They were growing more and more frustrated with the amount of money they were forking out for their rent every month. As 26-year-old Starla told the Daily Mail in February 2017, the couple were paying around $1,500 in rent every month.
But that wasn’t all that bothered them. The Sullivans were also generally unhappy that they weren’t able to own a home of their own. Furthermore, Brian, a 29-year-old aerospace assembly mechanic, had to travel an hour to work every day.
Mom’s Instinct Told Her Something Was Very Wrong With Her Baby. Then Nurses’ Faces Said It All
20 Chinese Beauty Secrets That Will Keep You Looking Young
Paul Walker’s Daughter Has Grown Up Now, And She’s Paid Tribute To Her Dad In The Most Inspiring Way
This Guy Found Hitler’s Last Underground Bunker, But There’s A Reason He Can’t Reveal Its Location
Her Husband Was Late To Their 30-Year Anniversary Meal. Then A Woman Approached Her Clutching A Rose
20 People Who’ll Make You Feel Better About The Day You’re Having
As She Swerved Her Car At This Cop, He Saw Her Mouth Two Desperate Words
The 20 Richest Pro Golfers To Ever Step Foot On The Green
A Guy Explored The Depths Of This Secret Military Base, And Inside It Was Eerie In The Extreme
20 Pets Who Are Totally Loving Their Bath Time
When These Guys Looked Inside A Stack Of Shipping Bags, They Got A Gut-Wrenching Surprise
20 Old-Fashioned Dating Habits That Are Definitely Due A Revival