This Groundbreaking Home Cost $10,000 – And The Way It Was Created Is Insane

A staggering one billion people in the world don’t have access to adequate shelter. It’s hard to imagine just how awful that must be. Now though, two companies have teamed up in an attempt to reverse this terrible statistic. And the way they’re doing it is going to blow your mind.

The time it takes to build a house can vary greatly, depending on the materials, design and other factors. A construction survey conducted by the Census Bureau in 2016 suggested that the average time to erect a family home is about six months. The one you’re looking at right now took less than a single day. You’re probably wondering how.

The truth behind the incredible speed of the build comes down to two things. Or, more specifically, two companies. One is called Icon, the other New Story. And no, the home you see on your screen is not a miniature house. The home actually covers some 650 square feet and is made out of cement. However, it’s not just the pace at which the dwelling is put up that’s incredible.

