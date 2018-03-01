This Mom Chose To Live In A Shipping Container, And With Only $4,000 She’s Created An Amazing Home

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a serene home in the middle of beautiful countryside. Something that many people aspire to but don’t think they could ever afford. However, one single mom with a budget of just $4,000 managed not only to create a charming and unique place to live, but also to do it all by herself within the space of a few weeks.

Many people have gravitated towards tiny houses in the past few years. Some are driven by ecological concerns. Others like the portability that a tiny house affords. And then there are those who are simply drawn to the latest fad. For single mom Lulu, though, choosing a small house was a matter of both choice and necessity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to being a single mother, Lulu was also studying. Consequently, she wasn’t able to work full-time while also taking care of her daughter and her studies. And this meant that she couldn’t afford to pay a high rent. So when it was time for her to move out of her last home, a friend suggested that Lulu build something.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT