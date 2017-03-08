This Mom Built A Tiny Cabin Home In Remote Alaska, And Inside It’s Full Of Surprises

Ana White is a mom-of-two living in a remote area of Alaska. With the help of husband Jacob, Ana has developed a particular set of skills which have made her something of an internet sensation over the last few years.
It all started when Ana was pregnant and the couple realized that they would soon need some more space. Jacob, a natural handyman, began building the family a house without enlisting the help of any builders or contractors.
Ana helped with the designs and menial things such as bringing her husband food and tidying up after him. But one day, Jacob needed her to step in and cut a board with a saw. She subsequently described it as “the scariest thing I’d ever done.” However, from that point on, Ana got more and more involved in the building work.
