When This 300-Year-Old House Went Up For Sale, Its History Of Witchcraft And Murder Was Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

When a quaint home, built in the colonial style, hits the market in New England, it’s not likely to cause a stir. Mostly because the area’s architecture revolves around the earliest settlers’ taste. But when one house went up for sale in the town of Peabody in Massachusetts, it made waves because of its dark past. And it’s a history that included witchcraft and even murder.

The property, at 348 Lowell Street in Peabody, is just an eight-minute drive from Salem. Despite its age – around 300 years – the house has “the functionality of today’s needs,” according to Antique Homes Magazine. The $600,000 home does, indeed, have modern appliances and a lot of space, as well as a swimming pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

But perhaps the most alluring element of the home is to whom it once belonged. One former owner’s name was John Proctor. Those familiar with the Salem Witch Trials will, no doubt, remember the name of this early American settler.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT