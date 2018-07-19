This Cozy Cottage Is Tucked Away In Pastureland, And Now You Can Glimpse The Breathtaking Interior

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to believe that, just 20 minutes away from the bustling, modern center of Nashville, Tennessee, you can find rolling pastureland and farmhouses representative of the old South. Well, one tiny cottage outside of the city has an even more unimaginable switch from its humble exterior to its stunning interior.

Terry Jo Vetters Bichell is the host in charge of this special cottage, listed for rental on Airbnb. A native of Texas, Bichell now calls Nashville her home. She lives in an antebellum plantation-style home with her family.

Bichell’s life on her former plantation is a happily simple one, according to her bio on Airbnb. “At home we like to grow a garden, tend bees and chickens, swim, cook, read, watch movies and play with our horses, kittens and dog,” she declares.

