This Charming Cabin Is Impressively Compact, But The Interior Is Simply Breathtaking

ADVERTISEMENT

From the outside, the Cascade Lodge looks like an unexceptional, small wooden cabin. However, its simple appearance belies an extravagant interior. Indeed, stepping inside the trailer reveals a breathtaking feast for the eyes.

Over the last three decades, Palm Harbor Homes has become an established manufacturer of factory-built homes. The American company was created by Lee Posey and operates out of the north Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palm Harbor Homes specializes in customized modular homes. That way, buyers can select the features of their build to perfectly suit their needs. With that in mind, the company’s website promises to deliver customers, “dream homes that exceed their expectations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT