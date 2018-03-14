A Tycoon Built This Palace In 1979, And When He Died 35 Years Later It Was Practically Untouched

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to imagine what your home might look like four decades from now – unless, that is, it ends up looking exactly the same. Yes, that’s precisely what happened to the home of Ralph Levin, a scrap metal tycoon who built his own palace in 1979, complete with all the hallmarks of the era. And nearly 40 years later, it still bears all those symbols of a decade gone by. Indeed, it’s an absolutely fascinating window into the past.

Levin lived a fruitful and prosperous life. Indeed, in 1942, he founded his own business, Sturgis Iron and Metal, which he ran for more than six decades before retiring in 2008. The scrap metal shredding firm is still operational today, having been acquired by Steel Dynamics Inc. And it’s still just as successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levin’s life didn’t revolve entirely around work, of course, no matter how successful his business. In fact, he had a number of hobbies, such as collecting cars, and he showed a keen interest in quarter horses. Meanwhile, he was even given the honor of “Citizen of the Year” in the city of Sturgis, Michigan where he lived.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT