This Vast Indian Temple Is Over 1,200 Years Old, And The Way It Was Built Is Mind-Boggling

Hidden in the hills of western India lies an ancient temple, carved into the rock face more than a thousand years ago. Towering at more than 65 feet tall, it’s a feat of engineering that remains remarkable to this day. But how did the builders create such a staggering work of art? The answer will blow you away.

Few places on Earth have a history as rich or as diverse as India. Over the centuries, many different cultures and dynasties have left their mark on the country, resulting in a landscape littered with architectural gems. And from the famous domes of the Taj Mahal to the pink-tinted city of Jaipur, many of those still draw millions of tourists to this day.

But it is over in the western state of Maharashtra that one of India’s most incredible treasures lies. Set in the Charanandri Hills some 18 miles outside the city of Aurangabad, Ellora is home to a sprawling network of cave temples – one of the most extensive of its kind in the whole world.

