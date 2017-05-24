This Woman Moved Into The Oldest Mall In America – But The Stores Are Now Something Else Entirely

ADVERTISEMENT

Of all the places you would expect a doctor to live, a shopping mall would probably be the last on the list. But emergency physician Naz Karim calls the Providence Arcade home. She walks the balcony of the mall’s third story – lit by the atrium’s glass ceiling – with keys jingling in her hand.

Since the mall’s construction in 1828, its owners have always found it hard to keep the top two floors occupied by retailers. Karim is lucky that someone stepped in to change all that, though. Developer Evan Granoff bought the indoor mall – America’s oldest – when it was in a less-than-prosperous state. He knew that the operation would need a complete overhaul to turn a profit. However, he still wanted to retain the building’s historical legacy. “People talk about saving historical buildings, but often the only way to save them is to make them economically viable,” he said in an interview with FairCompanies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Granoff realized that the mall struggled because the people of Providence didn’t want more commercial retail space. What they did want, though, was the opportunity to live in the thick of the city’s downtown area. There is extremely high demand for residential space in central Providence, according to Granoff, so transforming the mall into living space made a lot of sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT