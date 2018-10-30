This Artist Was Sick Of Being Asked For Free Pictures, So He Came Up With A Creative Comeback

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Arton’s Instagram page has more than 85,000 followers, and for good reason – he’s a wildly talented portrait artist-for-hire. Because he showcased his skills on his account, he also fielded requests from fans who wanted one of his meticulous drawings for nothing. So, the artist came up with a hilarious way to clap back at all of them.

John Mackenzie traded in his given name for Jon Arton. It may just be a coincidence, but the inclusion of the word “art” in his chosen surname is a clue to how talented the 28-year-old is. His specialty is portraiture, whether the subject is a person or a pet.

Arton has spent two decades years honing his craft – he has even shared images of drawings he did as an eight-year-old compared to the present day. “Twenty years of progress in one image. Don’t give up, everyone! You can do it,” the artist wrote in an Instagram post.

