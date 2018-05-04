This Artist Drew Self-Portraits In 100 Different Cartoon Styles – And The Results Are Truly Epic

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin McShane is a man of many talents. Indeed, he’s a photographer, producer, improviser, designer and filmmaker, who’s produced content for BuzzFeed Video. But most notably, he’s a cartoonist. And in 2011, he embarked upon a mammoth project to draw himself in the style of 100 different cartoon characters. The results are absolutely incredible.

20. Mickey Mouse – Ub Iwerks

Is there any animated character more iconic than the original cartoon mouse? Back in 1928, Walt Disney’s brainchild became a reality on paper thanks to artist Ub Iwerks, whose style has been translated perfectly here – right down to the original monochrome color scheme of Disney’s earliest cartoons.

19. Popeye – Max Fleischer

Another classic cartoon character that has stood the test of time, Popeye first appeared in comic-strip form at the hands of Elzie Crisler Segar in 1929. Four years later, he was brought to the big screen by Max Fleischer, becoming a runaway success. And McShane’s interpretation of the spinach-loving sailor’s style is instantly recognizable.

