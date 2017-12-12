When Experts Studied This Van Gogh Painting, They Found A Surprising Secret Hidden In The Detail

ADVERTISEMENT

Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces have been gazed at by millions. It’s no exaggeration to say he is one of the most beloved artists of all time, with his paintings gracing everything from prestigious art galleries to coffee mugs. So you’d think by now we’d have uncovered all the surprises in his art. Amazingly, though, it turns out we’re still finding them.

Vincent Willem van Gogh was born to Protestant minister Theodorus van Gogh and Anna Carbentus on March 30, 1853. Even as a child growing up in the Dutch village of Zundert, he felt a connection with nature. Together with his parents and five siblings, he would often take family walks through the countryside where they lived.

Although Vincent was a good student, he was never destined for an academic life. He left school by the age of 15 and at 16 began working as a trainee at the art dealers Goupil & Cie. In 1873 he was transferred to the company’s London branch, while his younger brother Theo went to work for the firm in Brussels.

