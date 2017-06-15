After This Guy Wrote Genius Tweets To Get Some Freebies, What Aston Martin Sent Back Was Awesome

ADVERTISEMENT

When he first put brush to paper in, the man behind reddit’s infamous “Sh*tty Watercolour” paintings couldn’t possibly have known what he was getting himself into. But now he’s reaping the rewards of his hard work. And after a cheeky tweet to Aston Martin, those rewards just got a whole lot bigger – not to mention even more hilarious.

Hector Janse van Rensburg, better known online as “Sh*tty Watercolour”, hails from England, where he currently studies philosophy, politics and economics at the University of York. And, at just 23 years old, his talents clearly extend well beyond his age.

Back in 2012, after being rejected by his preferred university, Rensburg began painting using watercolors. Turning his attentions to art was meant to be a creative means of fighting off boredom and the blues, but he soon found that he lacked inspiration.

