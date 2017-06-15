When he first put brush to paper in, the man behind reddit’s infamous “Sh*tty Watercolour” paintings couldn’t possibly have known what he was getting himself into. But now he’s reaping the rewards of his hard work. And after a cheeky tweet to Aston Martin, those rewards just got a whole lot bigger – not to mention even more hilarious.
Hector Janse van Rensburg, better known online as “Sh*tty Watercolour”, hails from England, where he currently studies philosophy, politics and economics at the University of York. And, at just 23 years old, his talents clearly extend well beyond his age.
Back in 2012, after being rejected by his preferred university, Rensburg began painting using watercolors. Turning his attentions to art was meant to be a creative means of fighting off boredom and the blues, but he soon found that he lacked inspiration.
-
After She Drew An Awful Sketch Of Her Girlfriend, This Teen Set Off A Side-Splitting Trend
-
When This Guy Heard A Weird Noise On His Doorstep, What He Found Was Entirely Unexpected
-
Remember Matilda’s Terrifying Miss Trunchbull? Well, Here’s What She Looks Like Today
-
This Mom’s Baby Was Plummeting Towards His Death, But Her Heroic Reaction Left Onlookers Speechless
-
This Waitress Served A Cowboy Who Seemed So Out Of Place – Then What He Left As Tip Made Her Gasp
-
This Dog Was Tangled In Branches On A River For Days. Then Bystanders Embarked On A Daring Rescue
-
This Mysterious Sea Monster Washed Ashore, And Scientists Had Never Seen Anything Like It Before
-
When This Guy Found A Bag Dumped By The Road, What Was Inside It Sent Him Directly To The Police
-
After This Guy Wrote Genius Tweets To Get Some Freebies, What Aston Martin Sent Back Was Awesome
-
After Living Through A Deadly Infection During Childbirth, This Woman Awoke To Horrendous News
-
This Sick Veteran Was Rushed To Hospital, Where Doctors Immediately Said There Wasn’t Much Time
-
When A Woman Felt Pain Shooting Through Her Arm, The Airline Steward Made An Emergency Announcement