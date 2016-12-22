While many people yearn for the simpler times of their youth, there are a lot of advantages to getting older. But before you hit the legal ages for drinking, voting and marrying, there’s one simple pleasure that high-school seniors can enjoy: driving. Of course, this introduces its own set of complications, such as where to park your car at school. Thankfully, some schools have designated parking spaces for their senior students – and the coolest ones even let them paint their spots. These veritable works of art ensure these kids will never forget where to park.
Two buckets of pink paint later, and this girl’s parking spot is a beautiful gallery of roses. A lot of painstaking effort must have gone into this design, but it definitely paid off.
We’re not sure why this girl seems so obsessed with Elvis, but there’s no denying the wondrous intricacy of the floral design above. Painting a parking spot might seem pretty lame, but when the results are as good as this, it’s little wonder it’s such a hot trend.
