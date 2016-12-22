ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Twitter/marley/Twitter/Mark E Hamilton
While many people yearn for the simpler times of their youth, there are a lot of advantages to getting older. But before you hit the legal ages for drinking, voting and marrying, there’s one simple pleasure that high-school seniors can enjoy: driving. Of course, this introduces its own set of complications, such as where to park your car at school. Thankfully, some schools have designated parking spaces for their senior students – and the coolest ones even let them paint their spots. These veritable works of art ensure these kids will never forget where to park.

Image: Twitter/whitney
Two buckets of pink paint later, and this girl’s parking spot is a beautiful gallery of roses. A lot of painstaking effort must have gone into this design, but it definitely paid off.

Image: Twitter/Lexi
We’re not sure why this girl seems so obsessed with Elvis, but there’s no denying the wondrous intricacy of the floral design above. Painting a parking spot might seem pretty lame, but when the results are as good as this, it’s little wonder it’s such a hot trend.

